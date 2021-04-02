The Vice President and MP from VMRO-DPMNE Aleksandar Nikoloski said Friday on the “Morning Briefing” show that VMRO-DPMNE will not support a law approving the granting of citizenship with only three witnesses and reducing the criteria for continuous residence of 8 years in the Republic of Macedonia.

We cannot support a law that enables granting citizenship with only with three witnesses. The law clearly states that in order for someone to qualify for citizenship, they must have 8 years of continuous residence in the Republic of Macedonia, and they also want it to be reduced. We cannot agree with the criteria according to which the stay is determined to be reduced, Nikoloski explained.

Nikoloski emphasized that if another procedure is submitted in accordance with European rules and with clear proof of continuous living in the country of minimum 8 years, then VMRO-DPMNE is ready to discuss it.