VMRO-DPMNE Vice President Aleksandar Nikoloski reacted on Facebook to SDSM accusations and to the reaction of the United Nations mission in Skopje on whether the world organization has released an assessment of government measures.

I understand the nervousness in SDSM and the fact that the situation is out of control, but I do not understand the need to lie, over-synchronize and add. Reacting so violently means only one, that we have hit the center. And what is the truth: the article on the social networks of the local UN office in Skopje neither mentions the name of VMRO DPMNE nor my name, and almost everywhere in the media under the control of the government you will read the headline – UN denies Nikoloski’s statement. It is their understanding of freedom, but not of the rest of the democratic world. And here’s the truth: The measures are not restrictive enough, we don’t say that, the United Nations says it. According to publicly available electronic data from the United Nations collected through their respective agencies, Macedonia is characterized as countries that do not have clear restrictions on the admission of persons from other countries. In the end this is true and the government is incapable, and the numbers say it. The following are four pictures from the UN IOM: 1. Situation with Macedonia where it is clearly seen that entry restriction in Macedonia is due to medical measures 2. Situation with Serbia where it is clearly seen that unlike Macedonia there is restriction on entry by certain countries which in Macedonia THERE IS NOT 3. Comparison of restrictions with other Central European countries showing that restrictions in Macedonia are the weakest 4. List of restriction codes for easier reading of the material.