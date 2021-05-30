VMRO-DPMNE Vice President Aleksandar Nikoloski said that a top SDSM party official shared with the opposition the report showing how Vice Zaev, the brother of Prime Minister Zoran Zaev, was extorting a coal mining company. The report showed that the Interior Ministry falsified the statement of the mining company owner, to cover up the fact that the directly pointed his finger at Vice Zaev and revealed that he was trying to take over the company’s contract with the state owned REK Bitola power plant, then asked for 250,000 EUR in bribes and eventually had the contract cancelled.

The Interior Ministry responded to the revelation by pressing charges against three of its own police officials, suspecting them of giving the report to VMRO-DPMNE, which then went public with it. But Nikoloski gave a different version of events.

Allow me to help SDSM as they are persecuting people who allegedly gave the information that revealed the racketeering scandal worth 250,000 EUR. VMRO-DPMNE did not receive the evidence from Interior Ministry employees – we got them for a highly placed member of the top SDSM party leadership. I can’t name the person because of the whistleblower protection laws, but I repeat, the source is a highly placed person in SDSM, Nikoloski said.

He added that VMRO-DPMNE has a wealth of additional information about this and other corruption scandals which will be revealed to the public shortly. The Zaev regime is facing a series of corruption scandals, one of which claimed one of his closest associates – Dragi Raskovski – and seemingly originated from rival SDSM party circles.