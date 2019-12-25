VMRO-DPMNE Vice President Aleksandar Nikoloski warned Zoran Zaev that postponing the elections all the major parties agreed to just a few months ago would mean that he will face the anger of the people. Twice over the past two days has Zaev announced he may back out of the deal under which he needs to resign on January 3rd and early general elections are to be held on April 12th, just as his SDSM party continues to sink in the polls.

Zoran Zaev is working on a plan to postpone the elections because he is afraid to face the people. Zoran Zaev knows full well that the elections will signify the end of his poltiical career and will lead to calls for his accountability. His rule, that was marked with humiliations, racketeering, blackmail, extortion and selling out our national interests, is rejected by voters. Now Zaev wants to avoid is defeat and to postpone the accounting, Nikoloski said.

Nikoloski warned Zaev that he will “face the anger of the people” if he puts his own interests ahead those of the nation again. “We will protect our democracy and we will not accept blackmail. Let’s go to the polls and, for the good of Macedonia, let the people decide”, Nikoloski added.

After agreeing to an April elections date, after he failed to secure the opening of EU accession talks this October, Zaev launched several trial balloons to test the possibility of avoiding the elections. He initially said that Macedonia can’t dissolve its Parliament until Spain ratifies our NATO accession protocol and now he insists that the elections should be postponed because the Parliament can’t get around to adopting his proposals for pre-election increases in the pensions and the public sector salaries, as well as dozens of other recently proposed laws.

VMRO proposed that the Macedonian Parliament ratifies the NATO accession protocol without having to wait on Spain to do so. The opposition party has also agreed to vote on some of Zaev’s bill proposals, such as the one on the army, except the article where the Macedonian army is supposed to be renamed into the Northmacedonian army.