Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Nikoloski met with Aleksandar Janev, newly appointed head of the uniformed police today. After the meeting, Nikoloski announced that the Government is beginning a push to root out crime.

We discussed reports of criminal activities and irresponsible spending in the public Railroad Infrastructure company and in the State Roads company. The indications are contained in the audit reports. In the coming period we will examine additional such allegations, said Nikoloski, who is also Transportation Minister.

“We will examine all the allegations and every single crime. We will not allow anyone to steal public money and to be above the law. There will be accountability”, Nikoloski added.