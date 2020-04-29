VMRO-DPMNE Vice President Aleksandar Nikoloski called out Deputy Prime Minister Mila Carovska, whose portfolio covers the economy, and Finance Minister Nina Angelovska, of badly mismanaging the economic response to the coronavirus epidemic. “We are losing 10.000 jobs each”, Nikoloski warned. He pointed to the fact that Carovska went missing for weeks, at the height of the crisis, and the Government wouldn’t say if she’s even in the country, although she is nominally in charge of preparing the measures meant to keep the economy afloat.

It’s still April, workers were paid for March, but the shops, the restaurants, they were still open by mid March. Now they are due their April salary, but nothing was open in April. I have no idea where companies will find reserves to pay the salary for May. Even if the restaurants now open, who will go there? The factories are closed, nobody is being paid, Nikoloski said.

He said that VMRO-DPMNE has put together a far more serious economic team and has the track record of managing the economy through the 2001 war and the 2008 and 2011 global financial crises, and that this would be Macedonia’s best chance.