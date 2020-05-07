Today, Zoran Zaev announced an extraordinary press conference for this afternoon at which the Macedonian public expected him to say something extremely important and significant, something that calls for an extraordinary press conference. But instead we saw a pale, insignificant press conference and the Macedonian public is wondering, and VMRO-DPMNE too, which was the need for this drama that happened this afternoon. The need for the drama that happened this afternoon was to hide the panic that caught Zoran Zaev today after what we saw in court in the “Racket” case, VMRO-DPMNE Vice President Aleksandar Nikoloski said at a press conference.

Zoran Zaev hoped that the coronavirus crisis would save him and his loved ones from responsibility and from hiding from the public what was happening with the “Racket” case. But today the truth came to light. Therefore, instead of holding press conferences without a point and without a goal for the economic situation in Macedonia, which he himself admitted that it no longer shines, on the contrary, that it is in a difficult recession, mostly because of his poor management and that of his team composed of Nina Gruper, Mila Carovska and others who do not know how to run an economy. Zoran Zaev should answer the questions that intrigued the Macedonian public today, said Nikoloski.

He pointed out that Zoran Zaev should answer why, according to the statement of the first suspect, Bojan Jovanovski that he warned him that he was under investigation and there was a case against him on April 3, long before the indictment was filed against those involved in the “Racket” case?

We demand the Ministry of Interior and the Public Prosecutor’s Office to open a case against Zoran Zaev for concealing and aiding the commission of a crime. This means that Zoran Zaev’s claim that he first reported the “Racket” case on April 22 last year is not true, if he warned the suspects on April 3, then it is impossible for him to report something on April 22 last year, for which he did not show a written note as proof to the public that he had indeed reported it. The second dilemma is what was the chief prosecutor Ruskovska doing in the company of the first suspect Bojan Jovanovski, with whom they ordered staged media reports about people Ruskovska was in dispute with in the judiciary and the prosecution. This reveals two things, there was a medium that was abused by the government and there is full cooperation between the prosecution, the “wham bam” judiciary and Zoran Zaev, Nikoloski said.