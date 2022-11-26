In his 360 Degrees interview, VMRO-DPMNE Vice President Aleksandar Nikoloski said that the necessity to hold early elections comes from the degraded legitimacy of the Government.

We have a collection of many smaller or larger political parties who prop up this Government even as it fails to deliver on the key issues – the living standard and the fight against organized crime and corruption. Both areas saw serious backsliding and the citizens feel it, Nikoloski siad.

Nikoloski warned that the badly worsening economic situation will continue into 2023 and get even worse as Macedonia is spending its reserves of gas and the Government is unable to prepare for energy production.

The winter is lost for us, but we mustn’t waste time in 2023. The war actions in Ukraine won’t end soon. In 2023 the energy situation can get even more complicated and energy prices can go further up. We need to optimize and manage well the process. That is why, elections should take place no later than the spring of 2023, so that the new Government can prepare for the winter of 2023, Nikoloski added.

Under this scenario, a new, caretaker Government would be put in place in January 2023.