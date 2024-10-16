Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Nikoloski said that Macedonia will not accept to amend its Constitution under Bulgarian dictate, and that the only way to resolve the historic dispute is if Macedonia receives guarantees that it will not face additional demands of this type. Nikoloski was asked about the statement from German Foreign Minister Analene Bearbock that Macedonia should accept the Bulgarian demand.

Our position is very clear, direct and open – that there will be no constitutional changes under Bulgarian dictate and that the only way to resolve this if we receive guarantees that this situation will not repeat itself every six months, that Macedonia is constantly shocked by new and new vetoes. One of the ways, which we proposed, is a delayed entry into force of the constitutional amendments, which would go into effect as Macedonia’s EU membership protocol is ratified by the Bulgarian Parliament. If Bulgaria really wants Macedonia to enter the EU I don’t see what difference would three years make. Everybody says that we are prepared to complete the accession talks in three years, said Nikoloski.

Nikoloski added that this proposal is met with sympathy and understanding in many EU capitals. “What remains is that the elections in Bulgaria end, and we see the position of the next Bulgarian Government”, Nikoloski added. He acknowledged that the previous Government accepted the so-called French proposal, but “that is a bad proposal, and we as a Government do not accept it”.