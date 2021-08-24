Answering a reporter’s question during Tuesday’s visit to Gazi Baba about Zoran Zaev’s “big heart” regarding the refugees from Afghanistan, VMRO-DPMNE Vice President Aleksandar Nikoloski said that when the refugees come here and see how bad the conditions in Macedonia are and the failed economy, they may ask to return to Afghanistan.

It is a fact a great humanitarian tragedy is happening in Afghanistan, and many people need help. But what we are arguing about are the conditions in Macedonia, because when the refugees come to Macedonia and when they see the potholed, dirty streets, the failed economy, when they see what Macedonia is facing, they will probably want to get back to Afghanistan, because at the moment it is worse in Macedonia than in Afghanistan, said Nikoloski.

He asks what is the logic for Macedonia to accept refugees, when Macedonian citizens flee the country in search of a better life in Europe.