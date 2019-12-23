VMRO-DPMNE Vice – President Aleksandar Nikoloski repeated his call to outgoing Prime Minister Zoran Zaev, and to state prosecutors, to reveal any document they have proving that Zaev really reported the major racketeering scandal engulfing his Government.

Zaev insists that not only was he not involved in the extortion of millions of euros from businessmen through his close ally former Special Prosecutor Katica Janeva, but reported the case as soon as he heard about it from businessman Jordan Orce Kamcev. But no such report of Zaev contacting state prosecutors has been revealed so far.

If he really reported it, there must be some written note. Again I call him to produce it. The law stipulates that even if a phone or verbal report is made, the prosecutors prepare an appropriate note of it. Can Zoran Zaev tell us when, on which day, at that time, and in what manner, did he report the extortion?, Nikoloski said.

Zaev is suing Nikoloski for slander over his claim that Zaev was clearly at the top of the Racket scandal. Opposition leader Hristijan Mickoski recently alleged that a top Government official actually warned the racketeers that they were reported and are under investigation, helping them cover up their tracks.