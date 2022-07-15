We need to clarify several things before the Macedonian public. First, why are we here today and why are we as a country brought to this situation. We have been brought here and in this situation because on one side we have Bulgaria which protects its own national interests and positions which are not from yesterday but from 150 years ago, and are very simple. And according to Bulgaria, this territory is inhabited by a dominant Bulgarian population that speaks a dialect of the Bulgarian language. It is a national strategy that has been in Bulgaria for 150 years. And, on the other side, we have a Government that is deeply involved in crime and corruption, and that only needs taking photos in order to extend its mandate for a few more days,VMRO-DPMNE’s Aleksandar Nikoloski pointed out at today’s Parliament session.

Nikoloski added that while the deputies in the Parliament are currently discussing and debating in REC Bitola, contracts are being rigged in favor of the government.

“While we are currently talking in REC Bitola, an Annex is being prepared for a contract that was awarded around New Year’s worth 28 million euros. So the 28 million euro contract was awarded in private, while we are talking here they are preparing an Annex, as yesterday you received material that there will be a vote on borrowing for ELEM worth 100 million euros in order to further commit crime and corruption there. So, while the public is dealing with this, crime and corruption are going on at the same time, and that’s why they need some more photo taking, stressed Nikoloski.

He pointed out that there is no manipulation with the public because the negotiating framework is adopted by the Government.