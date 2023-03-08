VMRO-DPMNE Vice President Aleksandar Nikoloski said that he will notify EU officials during his next round of meetings in Brussels about the high level of crime and corruption and the economic backsliding in Macedonia. Nikoloski will attend a meeting with journalists and EU and European officials, as well as businessmen.

We will discuss the future of Europe and I will present the situation as it is in Macedonia. Unfortunately, the situation is far from positive. In a word, crime flourishes and the economy sinks, Nikoloski said.

He added that the National Council for Euro-integrations, which he heads, is not operating well, considering that it should have a prominent role once EU accession talks begin, but that hasn’t happened yet.