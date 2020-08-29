Aleksandar Nikoloski from VMRO-DPMNE announced mass protests starting this autumn, against the proposed SDSM – DUI led Government.

We see that the promises you made during the election campaign are not valid and expired as soon as the votes were cast. We see a billion EUR hole in the budget, and it’s not caused by the coronavirus crisis. We see an incompetent Government that is incapable to complete infrastructure projects, protect the freedom of expression or care for the farmers. This coalition will be brought down in mass protests in all Macedonian cities and villages, starting this autumn. It has no capacity to end the polarization in our society, or to deliver on its promises. The people were lied to. We will make this the shortest lived Government in Macedonian history, Nikoloski said.

SDSM and DUI campaigned against each other, only to form a coalition as soon as the elections were over. SDSM promised to send DUI in the opposition and have it held accountable for its corruption, while DUI promised it will not join a coalition unless the Government is led by an ethnic Albanian Prime Minister. VMRO-DPMNE also pointed to the numerous economic promises made during the election campaign that don’t even feature in the proposed Government program.