Answering a reporter’s question whether he expects EU accession negotiations to start and what if that does not happen, the Vice President and MP of VMRO-DPMNE, Aleksandar Nikoloski, said that he wants the start of EU negotiations, but that he is not optimistic that they will start , because of the policies pursued by this Government.

Nikoloski stressed that Zaev, Dimitrov and Osmani should take responsibility for lying about the date for negotiations in last year’s elections.

Of course, I want and wish that Macedonia finally starts the EU accession negotiations, the Macedonian citizens deserve it above all, but I think that the chances are slim to none, reduced only to theory. I am not optimistic that Macedonia will start negotiations soon, primarily because of the policy pursued by the current Government, said Nikoloski.

Regarding the proposal that the government accepted in the negotiations with neighboring Bulgaria, Nikoloski says that VMRO-DPMNE did not receive any proposal, nor does it know what Zaev talked about and accepted.

He emphasized that Zaev’s policy of selling out the Macedonian national interests in exchange for defending crime and corruption has brought Macedonia to be a black hole and the last country in the region, so there should be a change of government and wise foreign policy that will yield results and also seriously tackle crime, corruption and public administration reform.