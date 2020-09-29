Zaev acknowledged the major affair a month after I revealed it!, writes the vice president of VMRO-DPMNE, Aleksandar Nikoloski, regarding Monday’s interview in which the current prime minister confirmed that he directed Tetovo councilors to vote for the new expressly prepared and voted detailed urban plan.

Zaev admitted that he is behind the crime worth 200 million euros for the controversial Montenegrin businessman Daka Davidovic regarding the area of the former Sik Jelak in Tetovo, Nikoloski writes.

VMRO-DPMNE has repeatedly emphasized that this deal smells of corruption and crime, but so far no investigation has been opened into possible abuses.