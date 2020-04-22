I am loudly asking the question whether Zaev and Dimitrov are implementers of the project for erasing the Macedonian language and creating a new so-called “North Macedonian nation”? After this, it is clear that Macedonia has not received a date for the start of negotiations, nor will it start anytime soon. In order to save Zaev’s crime and Dimitrov’s career, they are ready to completely erase the Macedonian language and people, Aleksandar Nikoloski, vice president of VMRO-DPMNE said in an interview with MKD.mk on the occasion of Bulgaria’s latest conditioning of the date for negotiations with Macedonia.

Macedonia will have to forget about the “Macedonian minority in Bulgaria” and the “Macedonian language” and use only the “official language of RNM”, it will have to work quickly with the commission on historical issues… if it wants to continue negotiations with the EU, reads the document obtained by MKD.mk. This statement of the Republic of Bulgaria, published by MKD.mk on April 17, became part of the summary of the EU enlargement conclusion and the date for negotiations with Macedonia and Albania. With this, Bulgaria conditions the holding of an intergovernmental conference on the final definition of the negotiating package for the start of negotiations with Macedonia and Albania.

There is nothing new in Bulgaria’s position on the Macedonian people, language and minority, but this statement by Bulgaria has become part of the protocol on the negotiating package.