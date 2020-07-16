The head of VMRO-DPMNE’s list in the fourth electoral district, Aleksandar Nikoloski, in a video message thanked all the people who went to the early parliamentary elections yesterday and with their vote, as he says, contributed to the development of democracy in Macedonia.

I would especially like to thank the over 75 thousand residents in the fourth electoral district who supported the number 14 and voted for VMRO-DPMNE. That is the highest result for VMRO-DPMNE out of all six electoral districts. I am grateful for your support, as is VMRO-DPMNE. Out of a total of 19 municipalities in the fourth electoral district, VMRO-DPMNE won in 12 municipalities, and in two municipalities it was tied. Were it not for the mass bribery and the pressures and blackmails that took place, we would have won in the other municipalities as well. Unfortunately, yesterday, as well as during the whole campaign, was an example of how the government of Zoran Zaev works, mass bribery, pressure, blackmail and threats, Nikoloski said.

