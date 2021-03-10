Their greed is costing us thousands of lives, said VMRO-DPMNE Vice President Aleksandar Nikoloski after the Italian La Verita newspaper reported on Zoran Zaev’s failed attempt to purchase vaccines from China. The deal fell through after Zaev and his Healthcare Minister Venko Filipce tried to route the contract through a private company registered in Hong Kong, which was seen as unacceptable by Chinese authorities.

We have no vaccines because Zaev was trying to get a cut of the deal! This is a huge scandal – trying to use the vaccine procurement for profit. Greed is costing us thousands of lives in Macedonia. Resign now!, Nikoloski said.