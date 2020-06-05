The relaxation of measures taken under the influence of politics, in order to distribute packages under the guise that it is intended for socially disadvantaged people, results in a large number of new infections. With that, we got a political party that is a cluster of spreading the disease, Igor Nikolov, member of the EC of VMRO-DPMNE said Friday on TV Kanal 5 “Samo vistina” show.

Nikolov also referred to the measure to put several cities under lockdown, including the capital Skopje.