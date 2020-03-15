Doctor Igor Nikolov, who is a member of the VMRO-DPMNE Executive Committee, called that a crisis situation is declared in Macedonia. Nikolov said that it is necessary for the protection of lives and for curbing the spread of the coronavirus.

The borders need to be closed for all passengers, except for emergency cases. Stores and farmers markets need to work under a special regime that would limit the entry of customers and unnecessary lines. Such stores need to be provided with free masks and sanitizing gels. The Government had money to purchase lubricants, it should be able to find money for this purpose. Hospitals need to prepare a plan in case the flood of patients escalates, Nikolov said.

He urged the Government to turn to international institutions for help in material and and in experts. Additionally, Nikolov said, the Government needs to hand out bonuses to police, customs and healthcare employees who are bearing the brunt of the epidemic.