Waiting lists are a burning problem for every patient, no one sees the lists, nor is there any information about how long the wait will be, which creates a state of uncertainty and you look for a way to speed things up. THIS WILL BE SOLVED WITH DIGITALIZATION because the pressure is not only on the patients, but also on the doctors. In a situation of digitalization, every patient with his own code will be able to check, says doctor Igor Nikolov in an appearance on Sitel television.

We are now in the household operation phase before we get to digitization. The Covid pandemic has shown that health systems need to be prepared, and the crisis in Ukraine is affecting the prices of medicines. All prices have increased, from here the prices of health services are also rising and the question of sustainability of the health systems in the region is raised. That is why HOMEWORK IS NEEDED FIRST, or EFFICIENCY, EFFECTIVENESS and ECONOMY, which will prepare the health system to deal with the challenges, and not only ours, but all in Southeast Europe.