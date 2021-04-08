Resign, go away! Zoran Zaev is directly responsible. He organized party elections three weeks ago where about 60,000 people went to the polls, increasing the risk of spreading the virus. He planned to organize a pandemic census, Igor Nikolov from VMRO-DPMNE wrote on Facebook.

Venko Filipce backed him all the time together with the commission for infectious diseases and the directors who unprofessionally and at any cost approved the nonsense of Zoran Zaev in order to preserve their positions. Show a little embarrassment and responsibility! Go away!