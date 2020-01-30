The “Cannabis – Zaev’s Millions” scandal has peaked. Today, VMRO-DPMNE revealed a new scandal over a company that got a license for growing marijuana.

The Medplant company in the village of Borisovo, Novo Selo, is the company that got the license, which is owned by Pero Stojcev, son of the former convicted SDSM mayor Boro Stojcev. Imagine, the Zaev government issued a license to a company to the son of the SDSM mayor convicted of cigarette smuggling, Boro Stojcev. The connection between the Stojcev family and medicine is incomprehensible. What should we expect from this company? Did Zoran Zaev really grant a license to the son of the convicted SDSM mayor of Novo Selo Boro Stojcev? If we have seen that cigarette smuggling is a family business of the Mayor of Novo Selo Boro Stojcev, does this mean that the Stojcevski family’s business is marijuana trafficking? What is the price of this license? Has this license been issued in exchange for the abolished cigarette smuggling family business, Ruzica Nikolovska revealed.

She says this may be the culmination of the “Cannabis – Zaev’s Millions” scandal, a scandal that neither the public nor the institutions should turn a blind eye to.