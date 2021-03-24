Deputy Prime Minister Ljupco Nikolovski denied that he used his three-day vacation in Dubai to get vaccinated. He says that his vacation was planned much earlier and therefore was left with the impression that he left Macedonia in a crisis period.

I am entitled to vacation days, and I will not allow that to be taken away from me. I work 16 hours a day for the citizens – honestly and sincerely. I have the right to dedicate three days to my wife, only the context is chosen as wrong, said Nikolovski.

Nikolovski also denied that he used official resources during the vacation, and added that he paid the same from his salary.