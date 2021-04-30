Deputy Prime Minister Ljupce Nikolovski said Thursday on the TV21’s “Click Plus” show that the Raskovski case was a proof that there are no untouchable and protected people.

Any case we are talking about confirms the determination, and that there are no protected people. There are no untouchable people. In this freedom and democracy, institutions must act. To seek, to investigate, to initiate proceedings and to have procedures through which will show if anyone is to be held accountable. This thing was unthinkable before, since there was no action against an official of VMRO-DPMNE. We are still working on making the society fair, so that there are no untouchable people and everyone is held responsible for their actions, and the party card does not mean that you will be protected, Nikolovski said.