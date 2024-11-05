The number of cases involving seizures in the past four months has increased by 48 percent, and cooperation at the national and international levels has been significantly improved. A new protocol has been drafted with the Public Security Bureau (PSB) with the support of the OSCE, all with the aim of promoting inter-institutional action and a fierce fight against serious crime.

This is a clear indication of our commitment to the fight against the proliferation of small arms and light weapons, Director Boban Nikolovski, said at the High-Level Conference on Cooperation between the Police and Customs on Small Arms and Light Weapons and Migrant Smuggling in Southeast Europe, organized by the OSCE.

On the margins of the conference, the director held meetings with representatives of CIVIPOL, where he discussed starting activities for the inclusion of the Customs Administration in the joint centers for cooperation with the police.

During the address, the director emphasized the commitment to the development of the K9 unit as extremely important for preventing the illegal trade in small arms and light weapons, while welcoming the activities of the OSCE and donors for the construction of a regional K9 training center of the Ministry of the Interior.

As regards, the activities undertaken in the fight against serious crime, the director emphasized that the capacities of the mobile teams have also been strengthened.

From July 1 to October 31, mobile teams carried out 85 seizures, compared to only 59 seizures in the previous seven months.

A report on serious organized crime has also been submitted, which will be the basis for analysis and preparation of a new National Assessment of threats in the field of serious crime.

The activities undertaken to prevent the proliferation of weapons are following the Strategy of the Customs Administration for the prevention of illicit trade in firearms and ammunition, as well as the Action Plan under the authority of the Department for Control and Investigations.

During the conference, The director emphasized the importance of implementing efficient controls as well as the continuous investment in the development of human capital as key in the fight against serious crime.