Even after some rain fell on parts of Macedonia, forest fires continue to spread.

At the moment the CUK crisis management center reports nine active fires, and 5 that are under contro.

The most dangerous fires are reported near the Jasen reserve south of Skopje, two are active near Probistip, one near Plasnica, one between Demir Hisar and Ohrid, and another on the Kosel side of Ohrid. The village of Badilen near Strumica, on the border with Bulgaria, continues to be affected weeks after the first fire was reported.