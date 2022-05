Nine people were hospitalized and 60 more suffered from smoke inhalation and other injuries after the major fire in Skopje’s Bushi hotel.

Fires broke out yesterday afternoon at several locations in the elite hotel, in the middle of the historic Old Bazaar. Guests scrambled to get out of the building, and three firefighters were among the injured. Nearly 30 were treated at the site of the fire, of which nine were hospitalized.