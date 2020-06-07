Tests in a Kocani kindergarten revealed that nine teachers and employees have the coronavirus. It’s the high concentration found so far, during the preemptive screening done to determine whether kindergartens in Macedonia can open after months of epidemic lockdown.

Mayor Nikolco Ilijev appealed to the citizens of Kocani to pay close attention to the coronavirus restrictions, as the city is in serious danger of the virus. “Had we reopened the kindergarten, we could’ve had a disaster”, Ilijev said.