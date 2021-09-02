The favorite witness of prosecutor Vilma Ruskovska and judge Dobrila Kacarska, Aleksandar Vasilevski Ninja, was released today from the prison in Suto Orizari. According to the information of “Telma”, Ninja has been given the right to a free weekend and will be free until 16h on Sunday.

The director of the Sanctions Administration Marjan Spasovski told “Telma” that like the other prisoners, Vasilevski can get a weekend in freedom after serving one third of the sentence, and according to the administration he has already served 3 years and 8 months of the 7-year prison sentence. He says that Ninja would already have the right to request conditional release from prison because that convenience is enjoyed by prisoners serving half of the sentence.

According to the calculation of “Telma”, Ninja has served 3 years and 3 months in prison, because he went behind bars in June 2018, after being on the run for half a year.