In light of recent developments regarding the 2021 census, the State Statistical Office (SSO) will not kick off any field operations until the necessary procedure is completed in Parliament.

Considering that the Census is planned to last 21 days, ie until April 21, the State Statistical Office believes that there is enough time for all planned census activities to be completed on time. In the period while waiting for a resolution in the Parliament, the Office will once again check all organizational and technical activities in the field to be even more sure that everything is ready for the eventual start of the field census, said SSO.

The State Statistical Office points out that it will inform the public in a timely manner about all activities that follow.

All parties accept the postponement except the Alliance-Alternative coalition.