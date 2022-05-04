The Government did not respond clearly to a question from Republika, over whether it plans to take any action after the opening of a Bulgarian club in Bitola named after Nazi collaborator Vanco Mihajlov.

We expect things to be clearer in the coming period so that the public can be informed. What is important is that we are looking into several options and the institutions will act adequately, said Government spokesman Dusko Arsovski.

Several Government officials previously condemned the move by Bulgaria to send a very high level delegation at the opening of the club, citing Mihajlov’s well known association with the Nazi regime in Croatia. But the Government doesn’t dare take institutional action, as it would give more ammunition to Bulgaria to claim that the Bulgarians in Macedonia are oppressed.