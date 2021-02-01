Today, the Parliament is set to hold its 30th session, and the agenda includes about 50 draft-laws for amending the existing laws, as well as the motion of no-confidence against Deputy PM for European Affairs Nikola Dimitrov filed by the opposition.

This session was originally scheduled for January 18, but then the agenda was not set because the government did not have a quorum to vote, because one member of the ruling majority tested positive for coronavirus, and another was tested and results were awaited.