No curfew tonight, it will start at midnight tomorrow Macedonia 12.05.2021 / 9:10 Today, due to the Muslim holiday of Ramadam Bajram, the curfew will be lifted. As of Thursday, the curfew will begin at 24h and end at 4h. The new measures adopted by the Government at Tuesday’s session will be in force starting today until May 18. Gyms allowed to open, curfew reduced further, as the number of coronavirus cases continues to drop curfew Comments are closed for this post. Related Articles Macedonia 02.05.2021 After the Easter break, the overnight curfew is back in effect Macedonia 22.04.2021 Healthcare authorities cover for Centar Mayor Sasa Bogdanovic after he was caught violating coronavirus restrictions Macedonia 20.04.2021 Curfew extended until April 27, there will be exceptions for seminars and workshops of the Education Ministry Macedonia News Storm expected to hit this afternoon Three days after the interview, the Government denies that Peker was a guest at Zaev’s home New opportunities and serious EU perspective to open for Macedonia after the removal of Zaev End of hopes for EU negotiations at least until autumn: Bulgarian interim prime minister says he will not lift the veto on Macedonia The entire leadership of the Skaljarski gang has Macedonian passports SDSM wants to steal 600,000 euros through a marketing campaign Mickovski: Zoki has already promised nonsense and confirmed the Bulgarian positions, we are just waiting for him to sign Carovska: Protest is constitutional right, but education reform resumes .
Comments are closed for this post.