Enlargement Commissioner Oliver Várhelyi, who is on a Western Balkan tour, said in Podgorica that Macedonia should not hope for a date for negotiations in March.
Although SDSM expected a date before the elections and Deputy Prime Minister Osmani accused the EU that not giving a date before the elections would mean interference in the election results or support for VMRO-DPMNE, Várhelyi says the May summit in Zagreb and not the one in March is the key moment when a step forward can be made.
With our @EU_Commission #EUenlargement to #WesternBalkans is back among priorities. New methodology one element of work, but #EU Western Balkans summit in Zagreb in May for which we are preparing an economic plan will also be key. @VladaCG @MeGovernment pic.twitter.com/V7kEnoNAKc
— Oliver Varhelyi (@OliverVarhelyi) February 7, 2020
