Members of Parliament could not reach agreement on the demand from the ruling majority that the legislative body begins to work online, from home.

The opposition parties are opposed to this idea, and point to the Constitution which sets a requirement of a quorum of at least 50 percent + 1 member so that the Parliament can even convene a session. The opposition blames the ruling SDSM party for its decision to form a Government with such narrow majority of just 62 seats in the 120 seat Parliament.

Five representatives are confirmed positive to the coronavirus at the moment which is already affecting the work of the Parliament. Sessions are moved in the modern, broad rooftop hall, which allows for keeping more distance between the representatives.