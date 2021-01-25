Deputy PM for European Affairs Nikola Dimitrov and Foreign Minister Bujar Osmani, who met Monday with European Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarčič, were not given a specific timeline when Macedonia could expect vaccines from the EU, MIA reports from Brussels.

Sources from the European Commission (EC) told MIA that the institution was not able at this time to give a timeline and promise for delivery of vaccines in Macedonia because the EU member states themselves face a lack of doses for their population.

The EC rejects allegations that EU member states have more doses than they need and claims that their services are checking these allegations and says that they are “inaccurate”.