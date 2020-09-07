Smaller schools, except those based in Skopje, can ask for permission to hold in-person classes to all students come October 1, not just to pupils up to third grade, Health Minister Venko Filipce told Radio Free Europe on Sunday.

He stressed in the interview that the new school year is set to start in October, due events that might deteriorate the epidemiological situation in Macedonia in September.

The epidemiological situation can deteriorate three to four weeks after a major event. To avoid any risk, health authorities recommended that the school year start online for all students except those up to third grade, the Minister noted, adding that they will be able to attend classes safely.

Moreover, Filipce told Radio Free Europe, smaller schools are eligible to apply to hold in-person classes to all students if they get permission from a special commission consisting of representatives from the Education Ministry, the Health Ministry and the President’s Office.