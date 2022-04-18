In the municipality of Centar Zupa, the required threshold was not provided in the repeated elections for mayor, which means that no mayor was elected.

According to the initial results obtained electronically from the Municipal Election Commission Centar Zupa, the State Election Commission informed that out of 7,077 voters, 2,120 or 29.96 percent cast their voted. A total of 2,052 ballots are valid, while 68 are invalid.

The SEC informs that the candidate under number 1, Shain Shakir, proposed by DNET, won a total of 165 votes, while the candidate under number 2, Arian Ibraim, nominated by DPTM, won a total of 1,887 votes.

Due to unsecured threshold in October, by a decision of the Government of Macedonia on November 14, Ibrahim, who has been in office for two terms, was appointed commissioner for the responsibilities of mayor for this municipality.