VMRO-DPMNE will not support any more concessions to Bulgaria that damage Macedonian national interests, said party leader Hristijan Mickoski. Bulgaria blocks Macedonia from opening EU accession talks and demands significant additional concessions on historic issues and maters of national identity.

We were promised that the name change is the last humiliation. Those who told us that need to come here, apologize to our people and do all they can to ensure that we open EU accession talks, Mickoski said.

Bulgaria is currently in political limbo, after the general election produced a divided Parliament with no clear winner. This makes even holding talks uncertain, let alone coming to a decision.