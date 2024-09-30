Today I held a coordination meeting with representatives of the Cabinet of the President of the Government, the Cabinet of the Minister of Good Governance, the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Ministry of Energy and Mining, SOZR director Ivica Tomovski wrote on Facebook.

We have solutions for a single register of vehicles and for them to receive appropriate plates, i.e. color plates so that official vehicles would be easily identified. For that, an intervention in the law is needed, which will be done. The goal is to make it easier to monitor the use of official resources and to increase transparency in the use of common goods, as well as to establish a mechanism for protection against possible abuse. No more misuse of official vehicles for private purposes. We are dedicatedly fulfilling another promise, noted Tomovski