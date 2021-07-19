The Commission for Infectious Diseases at its regular meeting evaluated the epidemiological situation in Macedonia and decided there was no need for new coronavirus restrictions, according to the Ministry of Health on Monday.

According to the analysis in Tetovo, the spread of the virus is due to non-compliance with the recommendations and protocols when organizing family gatherings and other types of celebrations indoors. Despite the number of active cases and new Covid-19 cases, the situation is stable and there is no pressure on hospitals. The Commission for Infectious Diseases currently remains on the measures recommended so far, which would be tightened at the moment when such a need arises, said the Ministry of Health.

The Ministry of Health urges citizens to adhere to the recommendations against the spread of the Covid-19 virus.