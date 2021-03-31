It is very likely that new measures will not be recommended, because they will have no effect, Health Minister Venko Filipce said on Wednesday.

The Commission for Infectious Diseases should start with today’s meeting at any moment, but it will probably not recommend new measures, because the virus is widespread, said Filipce.

After Filipce’s meeting with the directors of the clinics on Tuesday, it was announced that the virus was widespread throughout the country, and that there were available beds in all hospitals across the country, that the therapy was being delivered without delay and therefore there was no need to introduce new additional restrictions.