The existing measure will not be supplemented and no further restrictions will be introduced. We are monitoring the situation and if necessary the existing measure will be supplemented. For now, according to the analysis, there is no such need. Current restrictions will yield results in 4-5 days, Health Minister Venko Filipce said at Wednesday’s press conference.

The curfew from 10 pm to 5 am is in place in Macedonia since March, which according to the decision of the Government will last until March 22.