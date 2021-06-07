There are no new appointments for the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine, react the citizens who have not still received vaccination appointment.

The number of citizens receiving the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine is decreasing. The Ministry of Health informed that on Saturday only 1,255 citizens received the first dose, and that day a total of 14,282 citizens were vaccinated. According to the Ministry of Health, a total of 245,413 citizens have been vaccinated so far. A total of 384,466 doses of vaccines were applied in the country, with 139,053 citizens getting the second dose.

There are no new appointments for the citizens who registered on vakcinacija.mk after April 30. Everyone who had registered before has received the first dose and this week they are waiting for the second dose, but there are no new dates for the others who registered later.

Health Minister Venko Filipce, announced after the meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Istanbul that Turkey would donate 30,000 Sinovac vaccines to Macedonia, but did not specify when the donation would arrive.

Filipce repeated several times last week that as of this week 500,000 Sinovac vaccines are expected to arrive in Macedonia.

Earlier, Bulgaria and Greece announced that they would donate vaccines to our country, but did not specify when the vaccines would arrive.

New deliveries of the Pfizer vaccine arrive every Monday, and this week we expect 50,000 vaccines from Bulgaria and 20,000 from Greece, which will probably be from AstraZeneca. We do not have an exact date when the 500,000 Sinovac vaccines, which were announced for the beginning of June, will arrive, Filipce said last week.

Due to the lack of vaccines, the Macedonians went to get the Covid-19 jab in neighboring Serbia over the weekend. According to Serbian media, more than 2,000 people from Macedonia and BiH have been vaccinated there for free during the weekend. More than 750 Macedonians traveled to Vranje this weekend to receive the first dose of the vaccine, according to the local health center. So far, 1,105 Macedonians have been vaccinated in this city, and some of them also received a second dose.