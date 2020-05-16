Chief of the General Staff, Lieutenant General Vasko Gjurcinovski, for the first time as a full-fledged member, took part in the 183rd regular session of the NATO Military Committee (MC), the senior millitary authority in the Alliance.



At the virtual meeting, the chiefs of the general staff of the 30 member states discussed current operations, missions, activities and operational commitments to build stability and strengthen partnerships, according to the agenda.

But what remains noticeable is that neither the new official name of our country nor that he is the Chief of the General Staff of the Macedonian Army was written on the monitors, but it said MK-Skopje MOD.

