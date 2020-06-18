Unfortunately, no patient who was on mechanical ventilation was saved at the Infectious Diseases Clinic, said the director of the clinic, Dr. Milena Stevanovic. Therefore, the recommendation of the world centers that have a huge amount of experience and that have treated patients with mechanical ventilation, is that this type of treatment to be the treatment of last resort.

Unfortunately, we were unable to remove patients from mechanical ventilation. Although several patients who virtually had their breathing repaired and put on a spontaneous breathing mode, other complications occurred that resulted in the patients dying. Therefore, we thought that our success in the operation was better, where mechanical ventilation would be the treatment of last resort. Today, it is in fact a recommendation from world centers that have a lot of experience and that have treated patients on mechanical ventilation, said Dr. Stevanovic.