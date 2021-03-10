The Government issued Wednesday evening a statement saying that the procurement of a software for for monitoring traffic speeds had been carried out with all detailed procedures through an open and public tender procedure.

The statement states that no public procurement procedure was violated during the procurement of the software and that there was no conflict of interest.

The Government emphasized that it works according to the highest professional, legal, ethical and legal procedures and that it will not allow violation of such standards for accountability and transparency, no matter what the procurement is about.

Moreover, it called on the competent institutions and the Anti-Corruption Commission to carry out all necessary checks, including whether any procedures have been violated in securing the software and copyright, or whether the principle of avoiding conflict of interest has been violated.