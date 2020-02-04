The BESA party said that it supports forming a broad pre-election coalition of opposition Albanian parties, but that it doesn’t understand the positions of its chief would-be ally, the Alliance of Albanians. AA yesterday gave 48 hours to BESA to accept its proposal for a coalition that would be mainly aimed against Ali Ahmeti’s DUI party.

We declared our support for a coalition on January 8. But to this day we don’t know why there hasn’t been a three way meeting with AA and Alternative to discuss this. The Alliance of Albanians can talk to us directly, but they choose to issue public ultimatums, said BESA spokesman Arianit Hoxha.

Hoxha offered two ways of distributing the seats in Parliament this coalition hopes to win – by agreement between the three parties, or using pollsters who would rank all would-be candidates.